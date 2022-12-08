 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison

Griner was freed from Russian captivity on Thursday via prisoner swap.

By mattisbear
RUSSIA-US-DIPLOMACY-BASKET-COURT Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Per CBS news, former Baylor basketball player Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner-swap on Thursday.

Griner had been in Russian captivity since February, and was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony. Griner was arrested after arriving in Russia while carrying less than a gram of hash oil in vape cartridges, which she claims was a mistake. WNBA players have often gone overseas during the league’s offseason, specifically to Russia, to supplement their career.

There will naturally be a desire to discuss the dozens of layers of political impact, but for now, here, we are just glad Brittney is coming home.

