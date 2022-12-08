Brittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison

Per CBS news, former Baylor basketball player Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner-swap on Thursday.

BREAKING: Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to prison in Russia, has been freed in a prisoner-swap and is now in US custody, a US official tells @CBSNews. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) December 8, 2022

Griner had been in Russian captivity since February, and was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony. Griner was arrested after arriving in Russia while carrying less than a gram of hash oil in vape cartridges, which she claims was a mistake. WNBA players have often gone overseas during the league’s offseason, specifically to Russia, to supplement their career.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

There will naturally be a desire to discuss the dozens of layers of political impact, but for now, here, we are just glad Brittney is coming home.