Share All sharing options for: Kicker Connor Hawkins (‘24) and OT Desean Bryant (‘25) Commit to Baylor

On Friday, Baylor Football landed two commitments on a productive recruiting day.

Early in the morning, Liberty Hill kicker Connor Hawkins (2024) announced his commitment to the Bears via Twitter.

Later in the afternoon, Duncanville OT Desean Bryant (2025) also announced his commitment to Baylor via Twitter.

Hawkins becomes the 13th commitment to Baylor from the class of 2024.

According to stats from MaxPreps, Hawkins is 99 of 103 on point-after tries(PATs) and three of four on field-goal attempts in one season of varsity football for the Panthers. Hawkins’s career longest field goal is 41 yards.

Because of Liberty Hill’s high-scoring offense, Hawkins has had ample experience with kickoffs having made 124 in his lone season; and his kickoffs have averaged 48.6 yards.

Desean Bryant, meanwhile, is the second commitment from the class of 2025.

While no stats were available, the 6’4” 250lb OT did appear to get some varsity playing time as a sophomore on a Duncanville team that went 14-0 last season and won the UIL 6A D1 State Championship.