 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Arizona, ASU, Utah to Join the Big 12

Filed under:

Baylor Lands DL Justin Sambu from Transfer Portal

Senior DL adds experience to young Baylor defensive line

By sctvi
/ new

Recently, former Maine senior DL Justin Sambu announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Baylor for his last year of eligibility.

The 6’4” 265lb senior DL from Calgary, Alberta, adds experience and depth to a position in which Baylor is having to replace some significant talent from last season. Sambu will be only the third senior defensive lineman on the Bears’ roster along with TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall.

In four seasons with the Black Bears, Sambu totaled 59 tackles including 22 solo, ten tackles for loss (TFL), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble return.

Sambu’s commitment also comes as welcome news after three-star North Crowley DT Sterlin Brooks announced his verbal commitment to TCU the prior Thursday.

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...