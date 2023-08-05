Baylor Lands DL Justin Sambu from Transfer Portal

Recently, former Maine senior DL Justin Sambu announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Baylor for his last year of eligibility.

Thank you to all the other coaches from other schools that believed in me the love is real, thank you to my family and mentors to help me make this decision. ❤️



For my last year of eligibility I will be playing at Baylor University

Let’s Get To Work!



Sic ‘Em pic.twitter.com/i7KVH9K04R — Justin Sambu (@jsambu22) July 21, 2023

The 6’4” 265lb senior DL from Calgary, Alberta, adds experience and depth to a position in which Baylor is having to replace some significant talent from last season. Sambu will be only the third senior defensive lineman on the Bears’ roster along with TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall.

In four seasons with the Black Bears, Sambu totaled 59 tackles including 22 solo, ten tackles for loss (TFL), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble return.

Sambu’s commitment also comes as welcome news after three-star North Crowley DT Sterlin Brooks announced his verbal commitment to TCU the prior Thursday.