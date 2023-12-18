Baylor Lands UNLV Safety Cameren Jenkins from Transfer Portal

After previously welcoming QB Dequan Finn from Toledo and NT Tonga Lolohea from TJC, Baylor’s roll continues with S Cameren Jenkins from UNLV, who will join his brother Caden in green and gold. From Twitter:

Jenkins isn’t just the brother of Jenkins, but the twin brother, to boot. He played his true freshman season at UNLV, notching 32 tackles, before entering the Portal on December 12. He will have three years of eligibility remaining and has not redshirted, so that is still an option. Jenkins is the fourth commitment from the Portal or JUCO ranks in recent days/weeks for Baylor along with Finn, Lolohea, and Keaton Thomas, unless I’m missing someone. He will bolster a secondary sorely needing the help.

Welcome to Baylor, Cameren!