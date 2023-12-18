Baylor Lands JUCO NT Tonga Lolohea from Tyler Junior College

Per his own announcement on Twitter a few minutes ago, TJC nose tackle Tonga Simione Lolohea has committed to Baylor as a JUCO recruit that will join the roster in the spring. He has two years to play two and originally hails from Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, which someone told me a long time ago is home to the largest collection of people from the island of Tonga outside of said island. Now, I’m not 100% sure Lolohea is Tongan, but it stands to reason. Lolohea made his way to TJC from Lamar, where he committed out of high school. His tweet:

Nose tackle is a tremendous position of need for the Baylor defense coming off a season that saw several ... undersized lineman try to fill the void. Baylor prioritized getting bigger on the defensive line both in JUCO recruiting and through the Portal, with Arkansas transfer Anthony “Tank” Booker visiting this past weekend, as well. It remains to be seen whether Lolohea’s commitment affects Tank (because we will be calling him Tank) or not, but I certainly hope not. You can view Lolohea’s entire season at TJC through this HUDL link. He is listed on that page at 6-5, 240, but 247Sports has him listed at 310 pounds, and TJC says 325.

Welcome to Baylor, Tonga! #SicEm