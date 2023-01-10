PORTAL UPDATE: Baylor Lands Former 4* QB Sawyer Robertson Over TCU

Those among us waiting with breathless anticipation for Baylor to land a QB—any QB—from the Transfer Portal can wait no more. We got the one we wanted. Former 4* QB Sawyer Robertson, originally from Lubbock but more recently from Mississippi State, committed this evening to the Baylor Bears after visiting campus this weekend. From Twitter:

Thankful for my time at Mississippi State and all the relationships I made along the way. With that being said I am excited to be continuing my career at Baylor! Sic ‘em. 2 Timothy 1:7 pic.twitter.com/qkKOMGQTqG — Sawyer Robertson ⚡️ (@SawRobertson12) January 11, 2023

Robertson committed to the Bears after having spent this weekend in Waco on an official visit. Before that he visited TCU during their preparation for last night’s game on a midweek visit. Robertson was recruited to Mississippi State in the 2021 recruiting class by Mike Leach (RIP, Coach) and was a 4* in that class per 247Sports from Lubbock Coronado. As a recruit he held offers from FSU, UT, USC, Wisconsin, and several others. This is a big day.

Getting Robertson into the fold pre-spring gives Dave Aranda and his staff two (at this time) scholarship QBs to work with, including incumbent Blake Shapen. At worst he will push Shapen for the starting job in 2023, making both better. At best he could potentially win that job, elevating the overall level of play for Baylor QBs going into a pivotal fourth season of the Dave Aranda Era. Regardless, this is a tremendous outcome for our football program, to bring in someone with this kind of talent to shore up the position of greatest importance in college football.

Robertson should have 3 years to play 3 at Baylor. If you are on Twitter, say hello to our newest QB. But first, enjoy some video: