Baylor Transfer Reload Continues With Barrington Brothers on OL

Yesterday was National Signing Day for high school recruits, and Baylor brought in a strong class that was, unfortunately, missing the most important piece at QB after longtime commit Austin Novosad flipped to Oregon at virtually the last possible second. The Bears will now look to the Transfer Portal (really just a spreadsheet) to fortify their ranks at that position heading into spring ball and next season, and we should see some movement on that front in the coming weeks. It is also possible that Jeff Grimes and company look to committed-but-unsigned high school recruits for depth at QB and a long-term project, but we just don’t know.

What we do know is that Baylor is working hard to reload on the offensive line, where we lose basically everyone from this year’s team. On that front the Bears have now landed a pair of brothers from the transfer portal out of BYU in Campbell and Clark Barrington, both of whom should step in and start immediately at guard and tackle, respectively. Campbell, who committed earlier this week, was announced with the signing-day class yesterday, while Clark committed just a few minutes ago. From Twitter:

Per his Instagram feed, former #BYU offensive lineman Campbell Barrington has committed to Baylor. He’ll reunite with Jeff Grimes & Eric Mateos in Waco. #BYUfootball #SicEm pic.twitter.com/R0u4TwZP3L — Jake Hatch (Yawk) - Slava Ukraini (@JacobCHatch) December 14, 2022

Campbell is a former freshman All-American at BYU with six starts (all in 2021) in 16 total games played. He should have at least 2 seasons to play in Waco. Clark, his older brother, started 40 games for the Cougars including their bowl game this season, and has one season of eligibility left. His announcement (from Instagram, posted by others on Twitter):

BYU grad transfer OL Clark Barrington has committed to Baylor.



Barrington brothers reuniting with Eric Mateos in Waco. The 40-game starter is No. 10 in our best available ranks: https://t.co/YMalpY2qub pic.twitter.com/joWLqFKliF — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 22, 2022

As noted above, both Barrington brothers should be able to step in and contribute immediately, if not start for the Bears this coming season. Campbell is considered a tackle, while Clark has started most of his games at guard. Getting both of them to come to Waco is a huge step in the right direction for an offensive line that is losing basically everyone from this season, including Micah Mazzccua, who announced he is entering the portal, as well.

In case you missed it, Baylor also pulled a WR from Arkansas out of the portal in Ketron Jackson, who committed earlier this week and was announced yesterday as part of the signing-day class. Jackson is a former 4* recruit from the 2021 class that signed with Arkansas out of Royse City, Texas.

Additionally, Baylor secured a commitment from JUCO DT Jerrell Boykins, Jr. earlier in the week, which should help immediately on the defensive line. All of these are good things.

I would expect the Bears to continue to be active in the Transfer Portal, particularly at the aforementioned QB spot, and possibly at RB and on defense. The only issue is that we have relatively few spots available, so we may not take as many as you might otherwise hope/expect. But there are great players out there to grab, and I think you can be sure Baylor is looking at them, too.

Welcome to Baylor, Campbell, Clark, Ketron, and Jerrell!