Baylor Football: Early Signing Day 2021

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year! No, not Christmas. Early Period National Signing Day for Division 1 Football! This is the first day that high school football players are eligible to submit their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to the college of their choice and their commitment to the school becomes “binding”...at least until the player chooses to enter the transfer portal or the university forgets to submit the signed NLI and the player is free to commit elsewhere.

Baylor currently sits at 19 verbal commits for the class of 2022, good for 33rd in the country and 6th in the Big 12 (per 247 Sports). Expect this number to grow through transfers, and perhaps a late signee or two in February, as there should be at least 22 open spots on the roster next season from seniors leaving.

Baylor’s current 19 verbal commits are listed in the table below.

Baylor 2021 Verbal Commits Name Position 247 Pos. Rank Name Position 247 Pos. Rank Bobby, Devyn CB 86 Bush, Reggie S 67 Dawn, Timothy OL 64 Ebosele, Alvin OT 81 Emory, Tre DL 126 Gordon, Corey S 58 Johnson, Kelsey TE 28 Jones, Carmello Edge 57 Jordan, Kyler Edge 61 Maile, George OL 19 Mladenka, Cody TE 57 Nabors, Jordan WR 138 Patton, Jeremy LB 59 Price, Coleton OL 50 Reese, Richard RB 60 Roberts-Day, Kaian Edge 21 Sieracki, Kaden OT 110 Simpson, Bryce OT 111 Tezino, Devonte DL 97

We’ll post updates throughout the day as Baylor acknowledges each received NLI. Hopefully there won’t be any fax machine hi-jinks this year!

Updates