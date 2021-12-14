 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baylor Football: Early Signing Day 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with the kids NIL signing, and everyone tweeting out new college gear

By Cody Orr
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year! No, not Christmas. Early Period National Signing Day for Division 1 Football! This is the first day that high school football players are eligible to submit their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to the college of their choice and their commitment to the school becomes “binding”...at least until the player chooses to enter the transfer portal or the university forgets to submit the signed NLI and the player is free to commit elsewhere.

Baylor currently sits at 19 verbal commits for the class of 2022, good for 33rd in the country and 6th in the Big 12 (per 247 Sports). Expect this number to grow through transfers, and perhaps a late signee or two in February, as there should be at least 22 open spots on the roster next season from seniors leaving.

Baylor’s current 19 verbal commits are listed in the table below.

Baylor 2021 Verbal Commits

Name Position 247 Pos. Rank
Bobby, Devyn CB 86
Bush, Reggie S 67
Dawn, Timothy OL 64
Ebosele, Alvin OT 81
Emory, Tre DL 126
Gordon, Corey S 58
Johnson, Kelsey TE 28
Jones, Carmello Edge 57
Jordan, Kyler Edge 61
Maile, George OL 19
Mladenka, Cody TE 57
Nabors, Jordan WR 138
Patton, Jeremy LB 59
Price, Coleton OL 50
Reese, Richard RB 60
Roberts-Day, Kaian Edge 21
Sieracki, Kaden OT 110
Simpson, Bryce OT 111
Tezino, Devonte DL 97

We’ll post updates throughout the day as Baylor acknowledges each received NLI. Hopefully there won’t be any fax machine hi-jinks this year!

Updates

