Baylor Football: Early Signing Day 2021

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year! No, not Christmas. Early Period National Signing Day for Division 1 Football! This is the first day that high school football players are eligible to submit their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to the college of their choice and their commitment to the school becomes “binding”...at least until the player chooses to enter the transfer portal or the university forgets to submit the signed NLI and the player is free to commit elsewhere.
Baylor currently sits at 19 verbal commits for the class of 2022, good for 33rd in the country and 6th in the Big 12 (per 247 Sports). Expect this number to grow through transfers, and perhaps a late signee or two in February, as there should be at least 22 open spots on the roster next season from seniors leaving.
Thank You, Seniors.#SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/y9u6RKBCmz— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 27, 2021
Baylor’s current 19 verbal commits are listed in the table below.
Baylor 2021 Verbal Commits
|Name
|Position
|247 Pos. Rank
|Bobby, Devyn
|CB
|86
|Bush, Reggie
|S
|67
|Dawn, Timothy
|OL
|64
|Ebosele, Alvin
|OT
|81
|Emory, Tre
|DL
|126
|Gordon, Corey
|S
|58
|Johnson, Kelsey
|TE
|28
|Jones, Carmello
|Edge
|57
|Jordan, Kyler
|Edge
|61
|Maile, George
|OL
|19
|Mladenka, Cody
|TE
|57
|Nabors, Jordan
|WR
|138
|Patton, Jeremy
|LB
|59
|Price, Coleton
|OL
|50
|Reese, Richard
|RB
|60
|Roberts-Day, Kaian
|Edge
|21
|Sieracki, Kaden
|OT
|110
|Simpson, Bryce
|OT
|111
|Tezino, Devonte
|DL
|97
We’ll post updates throughout the day as Baylor acknowledges each received NLI. Hopefully there won’t be any fax machine hi-jinks this year!
Updates
day for the Bears tomorrow.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 14, 2021
Follow along at @BUFootball to welcome our incoming 2022 class. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/yhqPGlfYcG
12.15.21#SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/qjeTMGis9J— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 10, 2021
