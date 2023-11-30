Baylor to Hire Jake Spavital as New Offensive Coordinator

The search is over. Baylor will have its 3rd Offensive Coordinator in 5 years under Dave Aranda, as the Bears will bring in Jake Spavital. The news was first reported by Colt Barber of SicEm365.

Source: Baylor is headed back to a spread, up tempo offense as it is set to hire Cal’s Jake Spavital as its next offensive coordinator https://t.co/fgoIehXCk6 — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) November 30, 2023

After a rough, 3-9 season, the Baylor coaching staff has been under serious scrutiny, and the blame largely fell on Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes. After Grimes was let go, the expectation was Baylor would move in a different direction with its next coordinator, and Spavital certainly fits that mold, being known for a high octane, spread offense. Spavital is currently the OC for the Cal Bears, and did a commendable job during his only season in California (during this current OC stint), taking the team from 95th to 39th in scoring offense.

Multiple sources confirm to CBS Sports that Baylor will hire Jake Spavital as its new offensive coordinator. Spavital spent the 2023 season at Cal, taking the Golden Bears from 95th to 39th in scoring offense. @Colt_Barber was first with the news. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 30, 2023

Prior to his stint at Cal, Spavital was the head coach of the Texas State Bobcats. His tenure as a HC left much to be desired, as he went 13-35 in three years at the helm and did not take the team to Bowl Game. But, Baylor is not hiring him to run the team, but rather to run the offense. Before being a head coach, he had stops as an OC or QB coach at Texas A&M, Cal, and West Virginia.

With the news of Baylor’s starting QB, Blake Shapen, entering the transfer portal earlier this week, someone with Spavital’s pedigree should be looked at as a plus. He is known for his QB coaching skills and has worked with some of the biggest names in recent memory in College Football, including Geno Smith, Johnny Manziel, and Kyler Murray. He has also worked with some high profile offensive coaches like Kliff Kingsbury, Dana Holgorsen, and Sonny Dykes.

Baylor's new OC Jake Spavital took Cal from the #81 FEI offense in the country in 2022 to the #47 offense nationally in 2023.



Other notable FEI offenses Spavital has called in his time as an OC:



2014 - Texas A&M - 12

2016 - California - 22

2017 - West Virginia - 30

2018 - West… — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) November 30, 2023

Overall, Spavital is a solid hire for the Bears. He understands the Texas CFB landscape and has been successful here. He understands how to run an offense, and should provide Bears fans with a more exciting product on the field than we’ve seen in recent years. His tenure at Texas State was less than great, but it isn’t an easy program at which to find wins, minus this season of course. And, with all the current football turmoil at Baylor, being able to grab a current P5 Coordinator is a solid move for the Bears, and signals that the program still has some clout, regardless of some recent results. The hire may not be a home run, we will have to see the product on the field before we determine that, but it’s safe to expect more points, and much more yardage through the air, which is something that might be getting the current QBs and Receivers on the roster a bit more excited.