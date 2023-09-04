BREAKING: QB Blake Shapen OUT vs. Utah with MCL Injury

Moments ago during the weekly press conference regarding the upcoming Utah game, Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda confirmed that QB Blake Shapen will miss 2-3 weeks with a MCL injury. Depending on if it is 2 or 3 weeks, that could mean a return against Texas (September 23) or UCF (September 30) for Shapen, who was coming off a heroic performance in the loss on Saturday night. Shapen finished the game 21 for 31 with 303 yards and 2 TDs passing, as well as a TD on the ground. Baylor just couldn’t protect him at all, particularly once he was hobbled in the second half.

With Shapen down Sawyer Robertson will have to step up as the starter. Robertson saw time in the game Saturday, finishing 6 for 12 with a late interception on a pass behind Monaray Baldwin. He showed his obvious athleticism, which could be a weapon, but also less arm strength than Shapen, making the focus more on intermediate and shorter routes. In his comments today Aranda noted the excitement Robertson brings and how important that will be early this week coming off the loss to Texas State as the team regroups and has “an opportunity to tell the truth about what happened.

Devin Lemear will also miss time with an elbow injury (I think), and Aranda said Alfonso Allen will get the first chance to to play in his absence. Garmon Randolph is also out for some time.

Finally, Aranda spoke some about wanting Richard Reese to have more touches going forward, as Dominic Richardson carried much more of the load this past week. Reese had 7 carries for 14 yards against the Bobcats, far less than expected on both counts.