Virtual Watch Party for Baylor vs Texas State!

Can’t make it to Waco this weekend? Do you want to have fun with your ODB friends? Come join the Baylor vs. Texas State Our Daily Bears Watch Party via the Playback app. ODB contributors will host an interactive watch party where patrons can come chat with the ODB community and watch the game live inside our Our Daily Bears Room.

Our Daily Bears Playback Room

A quick FAQ if you didn’t use Playback with us last year:

What is Playback?

Playback is a free app that allows communities to stream live sports together, like a digital sports bar.

How do I sign up?

You can sign up by clicking the link above for the Our Daily Bears Playback room to create your account. When using your email, make sure to check your spam folder for confirmation email.

You will need to connect your TV provider(s) that includes coverage for the program that’s being streamed.

Why do I need to verify my TV provider?

If you’re worried about the verification process, their website gives an explanation here:

https://about.playback.tv/tv-authentication

What TV providers can I verify?

Currently, the Playback platform offers verification for Cox. DirecTV, Fios (Verizon), Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, MLB TV. NBA League Pass, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum, U-Verse (AT&T), WNBA League Pass, Xfinity, YouTube TV. So if you watch the guys in green and gold on any of these platforms, you’re good to go!

How will the ODB Broadcast work?

The folks from ODB will be joining a half hour before kick-off to chat and get ready for the game. You will be able to comment and interact with us throughout the broadcast and we may call on a few folks to join in with us! We hope you join us to cheer on our Bears to kick-off the 2023 season.

If you have any questions about the process or using Playback, or if you experience any technical difficulties getting into the room, please comment below and we will help out as much as possible before the game.

Sic’Em and see you Saturday night!