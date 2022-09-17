Baylor vs. Texas State — GAME DAY / GAME THREAD | Links, Notes, Tweets, Schedule

MATCHUP: #17 Baylor Bears (1-1, 0-0) vs. Texas State Bobcats (1-1, N/A)
LOCATION: Waco, Texas
ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. Texas State Bobcats 2022
OPPONENT’S SB NATION BLOG: Underdog Dynasty (not specifically for them, but still).
PODCASTS: OurDailyPodcast | Please Bear With Me | Bear Den | Locked on Baylor | The TD Podcast | Between Two Bears
ODB QUICK HITTER: Here.
ODB DEPTH CHART POST: Here.
ODB FIRST LOOK: Here.
ODB VIRTUAL WATCH PARTY: Here.
ODB PREDICTION THREAD: Here.
COLLEGEFOOTBALLDATA.COM TEAM PAGES: Baylor | Texas State
WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCE: Here.
GAME NOTES (INCLUDING DEPTH CHART): Here.
BAYLORBEARS.COM PREVIEW: Here.
SPREAD: Baylor -30 (opened at -33.5), O/U 53
TV COVERAGE: FS1, 11:00 AM CT
UNIFORM: PICKLEEEEEEEEEE. (Baylor is 1-0 this year in the pickle).
VIRTUAL WATCH PARTY:
Last week’s Virtual Watch Party (the first of its kind here at ODB) went so well that we have decided to do another one. Join Joe, Deonte, Cody, and the rest of the non-game going crew when the Virtual Watch Party kicks off a half-hour before kickoff (so 10:30 AM, or one hour from now).
GAME TRAILER:
All true families are drawn together by one thing:— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 16, 2022
A shared commitment to each other
3 | #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/YE8pCCRG0R
BIG 12 SCHEDULE:
We’re using this as the Game Thread AND Game Day Thread for today since we are an 11 AM kick. Thus, the rest of the Big 12 plays as follows with current lines:
- Oklahoma (-11) vs Nebraska 11:00 FOX
- Towson vs West Virginia (-37) 12:00 ESPN+
- Ohio vs ISU (-18.5) 1:00 ESPN+
- Tulane vs Kansas State (-14) 2:00 ESPN+
- BYU vs. Oregon (-3.5) 2:30 FOX
- Kansas vs Houston (-9.5) 3:00 ESPNU
- Tech vs NC State (-10.5) 6:00 ESPN2
- Ark-PB vs OK State (-58) 6:00 ESPN+
- UTSA vs Texas (-12.5) 7:00 LHN
TWEETS/LINKS:
You know what day it is?— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 17, 2022
' .
Let's pack McLane. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/b1ZpNGF8rP
Week 3 college football watch grid, with your standard September reminder that every weekend is pretty good. And now 99 guys named Travis will reply to this with nothing but the name of a game and three question marks pic.twitter.com/5QJZmaRDIy— Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) September 15, 2022
Game 3️⃣ Timeline #SicEm | @bswhealth pic.twitter.com/HwVnuIdHHZ— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 16, 2022
gamedayyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/r4uZre4UWd— fank (@dfank_BU) September 17, 2022
See you in Waco, Baylor fans!
Loading comments...