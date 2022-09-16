 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Albany v Baylor

Filed under:

Baylor vs. Texas State—Prediction Thread

I predict... pain (for Texas State, of course).

By Mark C. Moore
/ new
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

MATCHUP: #17 Baylor Bears (1-1, 0-0) vs. Texas State Bobcats (1-1, N/A)
LOCATION: Waco, Texas
ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. Texas State Bobcats 2022
OPPONENT’S SB NATION BLOG: Underdog Dynasty (not specifically for them, but still).
PODCASTS: OurDailyPodcast | Please Bear With Me | Bear Den | Locked on Baylor | The TD Podcast | Between Two Bears
ODB QUICK HITTER: Here.
ODB DEPTH CHART POST: Here.
ODB FIRST LOOK: Here.
ODB VIRTUAL WATCH PARTY: Here.
COLLEGEFOOTBALLDATA.COM TEAM PAGES: Baylor | Texas State
WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCE: Here.
GAME NOTES (INCLUDING DEPTH CHART): Here.
BAYLORBEARS.COM PREVIEW: Here.
SPREAD: Baylor -30 (opened at -33.5), O/U 53
TV COVERAGE: FS1, 11:00 AM CT
UNIFORM: PICKLEEEEEEEEEE. (Baylor is 1-0 this year in the pickle).

WEATHER (IN WACO):

Rather than link you somewhere or drop in an image of a forecast, let’s let the Baylor Weatherman handle this:

This is, for the record, consistent with just about every other forecast I’ve seen. It’s going to be hot.

VIRTUAL WATCH PARTY:

Last week’s Virtual Watch Party (the first of its kind here at ODB) went so well that we have decided to do another one. Join Joe, Deonte, Cody, and the rest of the non-game going crew when the Virtual Watch Party kicks off a half-hour before kickoff (so 10:30 AM).

INJURY UPDATES:

No new news from the Baylor side after the updates this week. As far as we know, Baldwin, McWilliams, and Nabors are still questionable. Doyle will miss the first half due to his targeting penalty versus BYU.

ODB STAFF PREDICTIONS:

Last week’s predictions ... did not go well. But we are nothing if not resilient here at ODB, so let’s try this again:

A few fewer predictors this past week. I will note that my prediction of 31-27 was only one point further off than Branden MacKinnon, who took 30-27. With a little more offense, we may have both nearly gotten it.

For this game there is absolutely no reason not to pick Baylor to destroy Texas State in convincing fashion. SP+ has this as 45-7, which is in line with most of our predictions above. I expect that is a little low on the offensive output for both sides, as Baylor will use this opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to Blake Shapen at a continued progression in the vertical passing game before allowing a late garbage-time TD, since that’s typically how these games go. Even though it appears we could be without Taye McWilliams for this game, Texas State’s rushing defense has been pretty bad this season according to the advanced stats (.381 per play in EPA, for comparison, Baylor is -0.06, which basically means there is no reason to even try to run on us so far), and their defense on the whole is 124th in the country per SP+. I think we will come out of this weekend thinking BYU is even better than we expected (after they beat Oregon), and Baylor has answered some of the offensive questions facing it after Texas State. Hopefully.

My Prediction: Baylor 52, Texas State 13.

Poll

Predict the outcome of tomorrow morning’s game against the Texas State Bobcats in Waco.

view results
  • 29%
    Baylor, megahuge (40+)
    (16 votes)
  • 61%
    Baylor, bigly (21-39)
    (33 votes)
  • 7%
    Baylor, close (11-20)
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Baylor, squeak (1-10)
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    Texas State wins, apocalypse
    (1 vote)
54 votes total Vote Now

Baylor Bears Football

Virtual Watch Party for Baylor vs Texas State!

Daily Bears Reports

DBR: Friday, September 16th, 2022

Baylor Bears vs. Texas State Bobcats 2022

In-depth Preview: Baylor vs. Texas State

Loading comments...