Baylor Currently a 30.5-Point Favorite Over Texas State

The line opened at Baylor -33.5 on Sunday and has moved downward since then.

By Mark C. Moore
Texas Tech v Baylor Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to VegasInsider.com’s VI Consensus, Baylor is currently a 30.5-point favorite over Texas State in Saturday morning’s game, down from 33.5 points when the line opened. The O/U is 52.5, which is right where it opened.

Setting aside that 30.5 is a lot of points, the fact that the line has come down since Sunday likely implies a bit of skepticism with the Baylor offense (or, conversely, optimism with Texas State’s?) after Saturday’s game against BYU. Some books have the line even lower at Baylor -29.5, which, it should be said, is still a lot of points.

Other lines worthy of note in/around the Big 12 are as follows, again all from VI.com:

  • OU -12 vs. Nebraska (seems low???)
  • Iowa State -17.5 vs. Ohio (not Ohio State, Ohio)
  • Kansas State -19 vs. Tulane
  • BYU +3.5 vs. Oregon (opened at UO -6.5, so keep an eye on that)
  • Houston -10 vs. Kansas (a bit surprising given how well Kansas has played?)
  • NC State -10.5 vs. Texas Tech (not sure about this one, curious what people think)
  • Texas -11 vs. UTSA (this is without Quinn Ewers, clearly)

West Virginia and Oklahoma State don’t have lines and TCU does not play if you are curious where they are here.

