Baylor vs. Texas Set for 6:30 PM Kickoff on ABC on Saturday, September 23

Various outlets are now reporting that the TV schedule for the major games of week 4 of the 2023 CFB season is out, and the Baylor Bears will welcome the Texas Longhorns to McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023 for a prime time showdown kicking off at 6:30 PM on ABC. This is the last time the two teams will play as conference mates ... probably ever. The Bears, of course, are 0-2 (0-0) on the young season with losses to Texas State and Utah, while the Longhorns are 2-0 (0-0) with wins over Rice and formerly top-3 Alabama. The win over Alabama vaulted Texas to its highest ranking (#4 in the AP) in over a decade and was their first road win over a top-3 school in the AP in something like 50 years. They are riding high.

The Bears look to bounce back this weekend against Long Island, while the Longhorns take on the Cowboys of Wyoming fresh off back-to-back wins of their own over Texas Tech and Portland State.

Let’s hope the Bears get the ship righted this weekend against the Sharks (which, to be honest, is an awesome mascot for a school) and head into that Texas game with some hope. I haven’t seen a line associated with this game yet, but I would expect it to be about Texas -13.5 at this point, if not more. We will see.