Instant Reaction: Baylor vs TCU

In what was probably the best overall football game played at McLane Stadium this season, the Bears fell short by a single point as time expired, 29-28, on a Griffin Kell field goal. Baylor controlled most of the game and statistically played a wonderful game, but TCU has figured out how to survive all season long, extending their record to 11-0, with the CFP firmly in their sights.

Baylor played most of the game without a couple of playmakers at WR. I didn’t see Josh Cameron in the second half, and Gavin Holmes didn’t step on the field. Monaray Baldwin had a stellar game with 6 catches for 123 yards. Freshman TE Kelsey Johnson, playing in place of the injured Drake Dabney, scored 2 TDs, one on the ground and one through the air. Sqwirl Williams had a great day on the ground, carrying the ball 19 times for 112 yards, while Qualan Jones and Richard Reese combined for 86 yards and 2 TDs. Shapen didn’t dominate but had a respectable game with 269 yards on 21/30 passing along with a TD, but threw a costly interception at the end of the first half that proved fatal to the Bears. The Baylor offense really did have a good day, just not good enough, and that second quarter interception along with a missed 1st half field goal were the difference in a tight game against a top 4 opponent.

TCU came in and took every punch that was thrown at them. After an opening score and 3 and out by the Bears offense and defense, TCU stayed focused and followed their game plan, using every possible second to pull out the win. They averaged 7 yards per play, led by QB Max Duggan who went 24/35 for 327 yards plus 1 TD and 1 interception. Duggan was also the leading rusher for TCU with 8 carries for 50 yards and a TD. Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado added 67 yards and 2 TDs between them. The player of the game for TCU was their kicker, Griffin Kell, who redeemed himself after a missed PAT and won the game on a 40 yard field goal as time expired. TCU got Baylor’s best shot, and came out on top.

It’s a gut punching way to end the last home game of the season as Baylor falls to 6-5. And as much as it hurts losing to TCU, this was an entertaining and hard fought game for 60 minutes. One or two plays could have swung this game in a massively different direction, but the one possession game gods have not been on Baylor’s side this season. Baylor has what may be their last trip to Darrell K Royal Stadium next week to face off against the Longhorns for a chance to seal a winning season and grab a second straight victory over rival Texas. Play the way they did today, and Bears can likely get the bad taste of this loss out of their mouths heading into their bowl game.