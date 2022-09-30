Baylor vs. Oklahoma State | How to Watch, Roll Call, Virtual Watch Party Update

MATCHUP: #16 Baylor Bears (3-1, 1-0) vs. #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 0-0)

ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys 2022

OPPONENT’S SB NATION BLOG: Cowboys Ride for Free (CRFF)*

ODB QUICK HITTER: OSU.

OURDAILYPODCAST: ISU Recap and OSU Preview.

SPREAD: Baylor -2.5 (opened at Baylor -1.5 on Sunday), O/U 56

TV COVERAGE: FOX, 2:30 PM CT

UNIFORM: We don’t know yet, but maybe all gold???

*Note: CRFF announced recently that their blog is being shuttered, and I believe that will happen this week. We wish them the best going forward.

WEAR GOLD:

That’s it. Just wear gold. That’s all you have to do. Baylor even put together a graphic to help.

A subtle reminder of what you should be wearing on Saturday



.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/yR6veFNtML — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 29, 2022

WEATHER UPDATE (in Waco):

Should be a beautiful day for football, if a little warmer than last week in Ames. The game-time temperature will be about 83 degrees with virtually no (for Waco) humidity, rising to 86 as the high for the day. Could be kinda chilly early in the morning if you are tail/sailgating.

HOW TO WATCH:

If you aren’t going to the game, we are on big FOX this week kicking off at 2:30 PM. You can stream the game on Fox Sports’ website or through fuboTV, among others.

VIRTUAL WATCH PARTY:

In case you aren’t aware, we started doing something new this year through Playback where people could watch the game together with streaming options, live commenting, and even video commentary from some of our contributors and friends of the blog. The room we use is the same every game.

Unfortunately, it looks like everyone that would normally host the Watch Party is either out of pocket or will actually be at the game, so we are considering alternate options. If you enjoy the Watch Parties and are interested in potentially hosting for tomorrow, please reach out. Otherwise, we’ll just have to skip this week.

ROLL CALL:

Last we heard, there were fewer than 500 tickets remaining for tomorrow’s game. That was nearly 23 hours ago, so it’s probably fewer now. If you still need tickets, you may still have time!