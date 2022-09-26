Baylor Opens as 1.5-Point Favorite Over Oklahoma State, Line Now Bears -2.5

The lines for this week’s CFB games dropped yesterday, and Baylor opened at -1.5 at VegasInsider.com, which uses its VI Consensus to track industry-wide treads. The line has since moved to Baylor -2.5 at virtually all of the major books, with a current O/U of 55 (open at 54.5).

Baylor -2.5 basically means this game is a pick ‘em with the 3 points that typically go to the home team, and that feels right to me. Baylor is at home, where we have been significantly better in recent seasons, while Ok State is coming off a bye week that gave them extra time to prepare. You’ll hear me say this again later in the week, but it seems likely that Spencer Sanders will be the MVP of the game, but it may be for either team. We’ll talk more about him tomorrow and in the following days.

Other Big 12 lines are as follows (currently):

Oklahoma (-5.5) at TCU, 11 AM (ABC)

Texas Tech at Kansas State (-8), 11 AM (ESPN+)

Iowa State (-3.5) at Kansas, 2:30 PM (ESPN2)

West Virginia at Texas (-8.5), 6:30 PM (FS1)

Should be another interesting week with no Big 12 team currently favored by double digits over any other!

