Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Set For 2:30 PM Kickoff on FOX

We avoided another 11 AM kick. Hooray!

By Mark C. Moore
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Big 12 Championship Game - Oklahoma State v Baylor Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first rematch of the 2021 Big 12 Championship between 3-1 Baylor and 3-0 Oklahoma State has reportedly been set for a 2:30 kickoff on FOX this coming Saturday in Waco. Both teams should be ranked in/around the Top 15 for this game.

Oklahoma State was off this week and thus able to sit back and watch all their dreams come true with respect to UT and OU, while Baylor played and beat the Cyclones in Ames. Baylor’s win was probably the biggest driver in getting the FOX afternoon slot, but I’m sure other results helped.

This game is the first Gold Out event of the 2022 season, so please start thinking now, if you haven’t already, about getting your gold gear together.

