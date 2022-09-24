Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Set For 2:30 PM Kickoff on FOX

The first rematch of the 2021 Big 12 Championship between 3-1 Baylor and 3-0 Oklahoma State has reportedly been set for a 2:30 kickoff on FOX this coming Saturday in Waco. Both teams should be ranked in/around the Top 15 for this game.

Per a @BaylorAthletics release, #Baylor football’s kickoff time is set for 2:30 p.m. against No. 9 Oklahoma State this coming Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco. #SicEm .



Game will be broadcast on FOX. — Michael Haag (@MichaelHaag_) September 25, 2022

Oklahoma State was off this week and thus able to sit back and watch all their dreams come true with respect to UT and OU, while Baylor played and beat the Cyclones in Ames. Baylor’s win was probably the biggest driver in getting the FOX afternoon slot, but I’m sure other results helped.

This game is the first Gold Out event of the 2022 season, so please start thinking now, if you haven’t already, about getting your gold gear together.