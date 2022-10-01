 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Filed under:

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State—GAME DAY / GAME THREAD | Links, Notes, Tweets, Schedule

By Mark C. Moore
ODB GAME HUB | ODB STATISTICAL PREVIEW | HOW TO WATCH / ROLL CALL | ODB PREDICTION THREAD

TICKET STATUS:

GAME TRAILER:

TV SCHEDULE TODAY:

BIG 12 SCHEDULE:

We’re using this as the Game Thread AND Game Day Thread for today since I will be in Waco until the evening. Thus, the rest of the Big 12 plays as follows with current lines:

  • Oklahoma (-5.5) at TCU, 11 AM (ABC)
  • Texas Tech at Kansas State (-7.5), 11 AM (ESPN+)
  • Iowa State (-3.5) at Kansas, 2:30 PM (ESPN2)
  • Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (-2.5) 2:30 (FOX)
  • West Virginia at Texas (-8), 6:30 PM (FS1)

TWEETS:

