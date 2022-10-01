Share All sharing options for: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State—GAME DAY / GAME THREAD | Links, Notes, Tweets, Schedule

ODB GAME HUB | ODB STATISTICAL PREVIEW | HOW TO WATCH / ROLL CALL | ODB PREDICTION THREAD

Gold Out Sold Out



BIG 12 SCHEDULE:

We’re using this as the Game Thread AND Game Day Thread for today since I will be in Waco until the evening. Thus, the rest of the Big 12 plays as follows with current lines:

Oklahoma (-5.5) at TCU, 11 AM (ABC)

Texas Tech at Kansas State (-7.5), 11 AM (ESPN+)

Iowa State (-3.5) at Kansas, 2:30 PM (ESPN2)

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (-2.5) 2:30 (FOX)

West Virginia at Texas (-8), 6:30 PM (FS1)

Hey @BaylorLine, we’ve got something waiting for you at your seats



