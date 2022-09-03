Baylor vs. Albany — GAME DAY — Links, Notes, Tweets, ROLL CALL

MATCHUP: #10 Baylor Bears (—) vs. Albany Great Danes (—)
LOCATION: Waco, Texas
ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. Albany Great Danes 2022
SPREAD: Baylor -42.5, O/U 44.5
TV COVERAGE: ESPN+ and ESPN App
UNIFORM: PICKLE CONFIRMED.
I BELIEVE
1 | #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/e9fcVdpBxK
It's a Baylor Family reunion, every Saturday in the fall.
It's Jack Lummus, and Mike Singletary, and Jalen Pitre.
It's the Miracle on the Brazos, ice fog, and "no pressure, no diamonds."
This... is @BUFootball. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/aQCWBIXeIV
This really got me going earlier. Can’t wait to see everyone in Waco later today.
WEATHER UPDATE:
Here’s the latest from Wunderground, and it’s a little bit of a mixed bag. Those already out at McLane are reporting scattered rain, and it looks like that could be the case for a little while. I wouldn’t wear your white fur boots, is what I’m saying. Or do it, if that’s your fit.
GAME NOTES:
Nothing new to report from the game prep. I’ll update later if something pops up between now and the time the Game Thread drops. Stay tuned.
3 Keys to the Game:
- Don’t Play With Your Food, EAT! Teams like Albany in games like this thrive on hanging around. Do not let them.
- Focus On the Little Thing. Non-conference cupcake games are all about getting real game experience against someone wearing a different jersey, making mistakes and correcting them now rather than later, and focusing on execution. The game plan will likely be extremely vanilla. That’s fine. Execute the basic stuff.
- STAY HEALTHY. I know this isn’t something anyone can control. Call it more of a home than anything else.
Lots to work with here today, and you can feel the excitement from the Baylor fanbase for the first game of the season.
Here's your @BUFootball
Game 1️⃣ Captains
BNT's @BUFootball Keys to the Game and Bold Prediction:— BNT (@BearNTex) September 3, 2022
1. Start fast - dominate on both sides of the ball
2. Tune Up - expect vanilla, working on reps
3. Stay healthy - no injuries please
4. Gain experience - many players get snaps
Baylor 63 Albany 7
Your prediction?#SicEm
The "extremely excited football is back" starter pack.
College Football it’s Back -— BettingOddsForFree (@BetOddsforFree) September 3, 2022
Baylor is 8-2 (80%) in moneyline bets in their Last 10 Games for 5.27 total units wonhttps://t.co/BQI9lqAL1O#bestbetstoday #understanding #SicEm #scoresodds #sportsandodds #bettingoddsforfree pic.twitter.com/m7dFLGZIkb
Teams that have attracted the most-lopsided point-spread action @PointsBetUSA:— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) September 3, 2022
90% of money on Oklahoma (vs. UTEP)
88% of money on Baylor (vs. Albany)
88% of money on Wisconsin (vs. Illinois St)
87% of money on Kentucky (vs. Miami, OH)
IT'S GAME DAY ‼️
⏰ 6:00 p.m.
UAlbany
️ McLane Stadium
⏰ 6:00 p.m.
UAlbany
️ McLane Stadium
https://t.co/5L8SUOYjfy
https://t.co/uuX6kM68Rd #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/yCikZPmTVF
Loading comments...