Baylor vs. Albany — GAME DAY — Links, Notes, Tweets, ROLL CALL

MATCHUP: #10 Baylor Bears (—) vs. Albany Great Danes (—)

LOCATION: Waco, Texas

ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. Albany Great Danes 2022

PODCASTS: OurDailyPodcast | Please Bear With Me | Bear Den | TD Podcast (SE365) | Locked on Baylor

ODB QUICK HITTER: Albany

ODB DEPTH CHART POSTS: Here and Here.

ODB FIRST LOOK: Albany.

ODB STATS PREVIEW: Albany.

ODB STAFF PREDICTIONS: Albany.

WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCE: Albany

BAYLOR GAME NOTES (INCLUDING DEPTH CHART): Here.

ALBANY GAME NOTES: From Albany.

BAYLORBEARS.COM PREVIEW: Here.

SPREAD: Baylor -42.5, O/U 44.5

TV COVERAGE: ESPN+ and ESPN App

UNIFORM: PICKLE CONFIRMED.

GAME TRAILER:

HYPE VIDEO:

It's a Baylor Family reunion, every Saturday in the fall.



It's Jack Lummus, and Mike Singletary, and Jalen Pitre.



It's the Miracle on the Brazos, ice fog, and "no pressure, no diamonds."



This... is @BUFootball. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/aQCWBIXeIV — Baylor University (@Baylor) September 3, 2022

This really got me going earlier. Can’t wait to see everyone in Waco later today.

WEATHER UPDATE:

Here’s the latest from Wunderground, and it’s a little bit of a mixed bag. Those already out at McLane are reporting scattered rain, and it looks like that could be the case for a little while. I wouldn’t wear your white fur boots, is what I’m saying. Or do it, if that’s your fit.

GAME NOTES:

Nothing new to report from the game prep. I’ll update later if something pops up between now and the time the Game Thread drops. Stay tuned.

3 Keys to the Game:

Don’t Play With Your Food, EAT! Teams like Albany in games like this thrive on hanging around. Do not let them. Focus On the Little Thing. Non-conference cupcake games are all about getting real game experience against someone wearing a different jersey, making mistakes and correcting them now rather than later, and focusing on execution. The game plan will likely be extremely vanilla. That’s fine. Execute the basic stuff. STAY HEALTHY. I know this isn’t something anyone can control. Call it more of a home than anything else.

TWEETS:

Lots to work with here today, and you can feel the excitement from the Baylor fanbase for the first game of the season.

BNT's @BUFootball Keys to the Game and Bold Prediction:

1. Start fast - dominate on both sides of the ball

2. Tune Up - expect vanilla, working on reps

3. Stay healthy - no injuries please

4. Gain experience - many players get snaps



Baylor 63 Albany 7

Your prediction?#SicEm — BNT (@BearNTex) September 3, 2022

Teams that have attracted the most-lopsided point-spread action @PointsBetUSA:



90% of money on Oklahoma (vs. UTEP)

88% of money on Baylor (vs. Albany)

88% of money on Wisconsin (vs. Illinois St)

87% of money on Kentucky (vs. Miami, OH) — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) September 3, 2022

AND FINALLY...