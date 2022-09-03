 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baylor vs. Albany — GAME DAY — Links, Notes, Tweets, ROLL CALL

See everyone in Waco!

By Mark C. Moore
Texas Tech v Baylor Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

MATCHUP: #10 Baylor Bears (—) vs. Albany Great Danes (—)
LOCATION: Waco, Texas
ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. Albany Great Danes 2022
PODCASTS: OurDailyPodcast | Please Bear With Me | Bear Den | TD Podcast (SE365) | Locked on Baylor
ODB QUICK HITTER: Albany
ODB DEPTH CHART POSTS: Here and Here.
ODB FIRST LOOK: Albany.
ODB STATS PREVIEW: Albany.
ODB STAFF PREDICTIONS: Albany.
WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCE: Albany
BAYLOR GAME NOTES (INCLUDING DEPTH CHART): Here.
ALBANY GAME NOTES: From Albany.
BAYLORBEARS.COM PREVIEW: Here.
SPREAD: Baylor -42.5, O/U 44.5
TV COVERAGE: ESPN+ and ESPN App
UNIFORM: PICKLE CONFIRMED.

GAME TRAILER:

HYPE VIDEO:

This really got me going earlier. Can’t wait to see everyone in Waco later today.

WEATHER UPDATE:

Here’s the latest from Wunderground, and it’s a little bit of a mixed bag. Those already out at McLane are reporting scattered rain, and it looks like that could be the case for a little while. I wouldn’t wear your white fur boots, is what I’m saying. Or do it, if that’s your fit.

GAME NOTES:

Nothing new to report from the game prep. I’ll update later if something pops up between now and the time the Game Thread drops. Stay tuned.

3 Keys to the Game:

  1. Don’t Play With Your Food, EAT! Teams like Albany in games like this thrive on hanging around. Do not let them.
  2. Focus On the Little Thing. Non-conference cupcake games are all about getting real game experience against someone wearing a different jersey, making mistakes and correcting them now rather than later, and focusing on execution. The game plan will likely be extremely vanilla. That’s fine. Execute the basic stuff.
  3. STAY HEALTHY. I know this isn’t something anyone can control. Call it more of a home than anything else.

TWEETS:

Lots to work with here today, and you can feel the excitement from the Baylor fanbase for the first game of the season.

AND FINALLY...

Poll

ROLL CALL for Baylor vs. Albany!

view results
  • 23%
    I’ll be there in McLane Stadium!
    (4 votes)
  • 64%
    Watching on ESPN+ or similar.
    (11 votes)
  • 11%
    Listening to John Morris on the radio!
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Not interested, no idea why I’m here right now.
    (0 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

