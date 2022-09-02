How to Watch: Baylor vs Albany

Week 1: Baylor vs Albany
Game time: 6:00 pm CST Saturday, September 3rd, 2022
Spread: Baylor -42
Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
TV / Stream: ESPN+ College Football Streaming
Audio: The Varsity Network App (or web) / BaylorBears.com
Weather: Looks like some scattered rain before tailgating really kicks off, and then clear (if a bit humid)
Notes: Check the thread below for updates on Riverwalk closing, traffic patterns, clear bag policies, and more.
GAMEDAY Reminders Thread— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 2, 2022
The Riverwalk is closed for construction, so please use University Parks Dr. to access the pedestrian bridge tomorrow.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ywdQQ8f2u4
Sic ‘Em!
