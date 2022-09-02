How to Watch: Baylor vs Albany

Week 1: Baylor vs Albany

Game time: 6:00 pm CST Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

Spread: Baylor -42

Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

TV / Stream: ESPN+ College Football Streaming

Audio: The Varsity Network App (or web) / BaylorBears.com

Weather: Looks like some scattered rain before tailgating really kicks off, and then clear (if a bit humid)

Notes: Check the thread below for updates on Riverwalk closing, traffic patterns, clear bag policies, and more.

GAMEDAY Reminders Thread



The Riverwalk is closed for construction, so please use University Parks Dr. to access the pedestrian bridge tomorrow.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ywdQQ8f2u4 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 2, 2022

Sic ‘Em!