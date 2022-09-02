 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Baylor vs Albany

How to watch and what to wear for WEEK ONE.

By mattisbear
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1: Baylor vs Albany

Game time: 6:00 pm CST Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

Spread: Baylor -42

Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

TV / Stream: ESPN+ College Football Streaming

Audio: The Varsity Network App (or web) / BaylorBears.com

Weather: Looks like some scattered rain before tailgating really kicks off, and then clear (if a bit humid)

Notes: Check the thread below for updates on Riverwalk closing, traffic patterns, clear bag policies, and more.

Sic ‘Em!

