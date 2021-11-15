Baylor Opens as 1/2-Point Underdog to Kansas State; Spread Now a Pick ‘Em

Good morning all, catching up on a few normal Sunday items that I missed yesterday for #reasons. Coming off the win over Oklahoma and despite being highly ranked, the Baylor Bears opened yesterday as an underdog on the road against Kansas State, who probably should be ranked but is not because bias is real. VegasInsider.com’s VI Consensus had the open at KSU -1, but the spread has now moved as far as Baylor -1 before coming back to zero, which is known as a “pick ‘em.”

Given Baylor’s struggles in road games (outside of the one in Lawrence), this does not surprise or offend me whatsoever. Kansas State is a good team playing well, and they are absolutely capable of beating us. I hope the team knows that and takes the fact that we were initially an underdog as a wake-up call for the possibilities of this game, prepares seriously for this game in Manhattan, and takes care of business.