PORTAL UPDATE: Baylor Adds Kicker Jack Stone from Michigan State

Baylor has plumbed the depths of the Transfer Portal once again, adding a kicker that I wasn’t sure we needed but am now absolutely convinced that we did from Michigan State in Jack Stone. Stone, originally from Highland Park, Texas, was the #6 kicker in the 2022 class and should have 4 years of eligibility remaining when gets to Waco, assuming he redshirted this year (which I’m pretty sure he did). Stone will reportedly walk on at Baylor, so it will not affect our scholarship numbers, which are limited. From Twitter:

With John Mayers and Noah Rauschenberg (presumably, although Rauschenberg could come back by my math) having graduated this year, kicker is a decent-sized spot of need. And getting him to come as a walk-on, if indeed that turns out to be the case, makes it even better. Make sure to throw Mr. Stone a follow on Twitter and thank him for choosing Baylor. He’s not a recruit anymore, so it’s totally fine to tweet (good things) at him. We will watch his career with interest!