PORTAL UPDATE: Baylor RB Craig “Sqwirl” Williams to Transfer

As we have watched the transfer situation coming out of and going into the Transfer Portal shake out over recent weeks, one issue that has arisen is that Baylor’s RB room suddenly looked a little crowded. Before today, Baylor’s top 5 rushers for 2022 were all slated to come back (officially, anyway, we still don’t know about Taye McWilliams), led by Richard Reese, who finished the season with 972 yards and 14 TDs. Included in that group was Craig “Sqwirl” Williams, a to-be senior that ran for 557 yards on 101 carries this past seaosn to lead Baylor in yards-per-carry among RBs. Then when you add Dominic Richardson from Oklahoma State, redshirt freshman Jordan Jenkins, and at least one true freshman from the 2023 class (that just signed) to the mix, you can see it was pretty crowded in there.

Today’s news that Sqwirl has decided to enter the Portal as a grad transfer alleviates that somewhat. From Twitter:

Baylor RB Craig “Sqwirl” Williams has entered the portal as a grad transfer, @TheAthletic has learned.



Williams is coming off his best season yet with 829 all-purpose yards and 5 TDs. — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 13, 2023

Now, I’m not saying this is a good thing for us because, by all accounts, Sqwirl was a great teammate, worked hard, and played well. I will miss having him around, as I’m sure others will, as well. But it’s not entirely a bad thing for the reasons I mentioned above. First, it clarifies the RB situation going into next season, where Reese and Richardson will probably carry the lion’s share of the load. Second, it gives us another scholarship to work with for potential transfers. Again, I’m not celebrating that a hard-working player who has given a lot to this program is leaving, by any means. I’m just saying it may not be as big of a loss as it otherwise appears.

As for where Sqwirl will go, your guess is as good as mine. I’ve seen speculation that Nebraska might be a potential destination, and he would join former Baylor RB/WR Josh Fleeks there, if that’s the route he goes. But I don’t know, and it doesn’t seem like many others do, either. We’ll keep an eye on it.

For now, we wish Sqwirl the best of luck at his next school and thank him for everything he did in the green and gold!