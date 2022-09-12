Former Baylor QB RGIII Just Beat a Hawk in a 40-Yard Dash

Former Baylor QB, current ESPN football analyst, and friend of the blog Robert Griffin III just raced a hawk of unspecified type before tonight’s Monday Night Football broadcast, and the results appear good for the non-avian speedster. From Twitter:

Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) just raced a hawk in the 40 ... and may have actually won



"I think the Cowboys just called me."pic.twitter.com/COxx2GQnnU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 12, 2022

Another angle, courtesy of RGIII himself:

JUST LIVING THE DREAM!!!

Track speed>Hawk speed pic.twitter.com/KjXMlN8BOk — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 12, 2022

I don’t know what “hawk speed” is other than the literal speed of a hawk, but Google tells me that red-tailed hawks can go up to 120 mph. That seems unlikely (and physically impossible for a human), so let’s just say he fast.

And I am down with him over Cooper Rush, as someone that had lived in DFW most of my life.