Former Baylor QB RGIII Just Beat a Hawk in a 40-Yard Dash

No word on whether the hawk will get drafted by the Colts #1 overall.

By Mark C. Moore
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Former Baylor QB, current ESPN football analyst, and friend of the blog Robert Griffin III just raced a hawk of unspecified type before tonight’s Monday Night Football broadcast, and the results appear good for the non-avian speedster. From Twitter:

Another angle, courtesy of RGIII himself:

I don’t know what “hawk speed” is other than the literal speed of a hawk, but Google tells me that red-tailed hawks can go up to 120 mph. That seems unlikely (and physically impossible for a human), so let’s just say he fast.

And I am down with him over Cooper Rush, as someone that had lived in DFW most of my life.

