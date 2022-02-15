Scheduling Note: Baylor (Kinda) Announces Football Game vs. Albany Great Danes on September 3

There was not much fanfare for it, but included in the Aranda contract extension release earlier today was a schedule disclosing that Baylor has officially replaced the canceled game against Louisiana Tech on September 3, 2022 with a game against the Albany Great Danes. Albany is a FCS team that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association and finished 2-9 in 2021. Around the same time Baylor released the Aranda news, Albany itself released the scheduling announcement.

Alabama they are clearly not, and we still don’t know exactly why Baylor and Louisiana Tech mutually decided to cancel the previously scheduled game, but I’m guessing that a FCS opponent is more what Baylor was looking for in a season where we are already playing BYU and Texas State in our other two non-conference games. Recall that because the Big 12 plays a true round robin with 9 conference games, we do not get a fourth non-conference buy game against a random directional school in November like some other conferences.

The complete Baylor schedule is below, and note that the October 13 game against West Virginia is a Thursday.

BAYLOR FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 – vs. Albany (McLane Stadium)

Sept. 10 – at BYU (Provo, Utah)

Sept. 17 – vs. Texas State (McLane Stadium)

Sept. 24 – at Iowa State (Ames, Iowa)

Oct. 1 – vs. Oklahoma State (McLane Stadium)

Oct. 13 – at West Virginia (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Oct. 22 – vs. Kansas (McLane Stadium)

Oct. 29 – at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)

Nov. 5 – at Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Nov. 12 – vs. Kansas State (McLane Stadium)

Nov. 19 – vs. TCU (McLane Stadium)

Nov. 26 – at Texas (Austin, Texas)