Report: Baylor to Hire Former SEC Coach Christian Robinson for ILB Role

On the heels of today’s announcement that Baylor has a new defensive coordinator (Matt Powledge), news is also apparently breaking that we have a new inside linebackers coach, as well. Christian Robinson, who was the inside linebackers coach and run-game coordinator at Auburn this past season after spending four years in Florida in the same (or similar) position, is the reported hire to coach Baylor’s ILBs going forward. From Twitter:

I don’t know much about Robinson other than his history, which includes time as a graduate assistant at Georgia, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss in addition to his time in Florida as a coach. A quick perusal of his 247 recruiting history, though, shows that he brought a ton of talent to Florida, in particular, including 4* Jahari Rodgers from my hometown of Arlington (who is now at SMU, for the record).

Robinson fills the last known available spot on the Baylor coaching staff, with Powledge filling the other after the departures of Roberts and Ronnie Wheat after the end of the regular season. It’s unknown to whom the special teams responsibilities will be assigned at this point, but it may be a collaborative effort. Powledge has history in that area from his prior stint here, but it would be somewhat surprising for him to assume that role in addition to DC responsibilities, unless, of course, Aranda takes on part of the DC role himself. That’s something to watch.

This news isn’t yet official, but I would expect that it will be soon. You can follow Coach Robinson on Twitter at @crob45 and welcome him to Baylor!