Report: Baylor DC Ron Roberts and Safeties Coach Ronnie Wheat OUT

After a disappointing 6-6 season for the Bears, it was inevitable that some change was going to be made in the program. I don’t think many would have seen this coming. According to Colt Barber at SE365, Baylor DC Ron Roberts, who joined Aranda in Waco as part of his inaugural staff from Louisiana-Lafayette and spent the last three years here, is out as of today. Joining him is safeties coach and special-teams coordinator Ronnie Wheat, who just finished his first year in Waco. From Twitter:

Breaking: DC Ron Roberts, Asst Ronnie Wheat out at Baylor https://t.co/AiT8iLznEM — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) December 1, 2022

This is a bold move, to say the least (at least with regard to the DC side, less so in terms of special teams). Roberts is extremely well-respected for his football knowledge and, coming into 2022, had helped guide Baylor to one of the best defensive seasons in recent memory with a senior-laden unit. Fast forward 12 games that saw the Bears finish 61st in defensive SP+, and he’s gone. Dave Aranda showed after his first season here, when he fired nearly all of the offensive staff to bring in Jeff Grimes and totally revamp the offense, that he wasn’t afraid to make bold moves. He proved it again today.

Where Baylor goes from here at the DC position is unclear, but it should be a fairly coveted spot considering that Aranda himself is running the overall show. Whether that means another established coordinator comes in from another school, we promote from within, or we hire an up-and-comer that makes even more changes, will have to be seen.

But this is a big move and big news on a Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned!