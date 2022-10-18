Sophomore WR Seth Jones To Enter Transfer Portal

A few minutes ago, Baylor sophomore WR Seth Jones announced his intention to enter the transfer portal and leave the Bears after three seasons in the green and gold. Jones, a high school teammate of this week’s possible starting QB Kyron Drones (albeit one year older than Drones), redshirted in 2020, played sparingly last year and recorded no stats, and had 7 catches for 73 yards in all 6 games so far this season. That Jones started the first four games of the season (per the depth charts, anyway) before not starting the last two, may have played a role in his decision. From Twitter:

Jones’ departure hurts Baylor’s depth going into next season, but the fact of the matter is that aside from Gavin Holmes, who has been at Baylor since 2017, the Bears’ wide receivers are all relatively young. Also, though we have just one WR in the 2023 recruiting class, there’s still plenty of time to pick up another if we decide we need to go that route.

Still, even after doing this for a decade, it sucks to see guys that decided to come to Baylor and, by all accounts, gave it everything they had while they were here, decide that they should go elsewhere. I think I speak for everyone at ODB when I say that we wish Seth nothing but the best going forward at his next stop.