RJ Sneed to Enter Portal as Graduate Transfer

After five seasons in the Green and Gold, WR RJ Sneed has entered his name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sneed will finish his Baylor career with 133 receptions, 1,564 yards, and 8 touchdowns. Beyond his work on the field, Sneed has already graduated, earning his bachelor’s in health, kinesiology and leisure studies in August 2020.

RJ has long been known for his ability to make amazing catches, including one of the best catches I’ve ever seen against Iowa State:

Sneed was a member of the 2017 recruiting class, the first under Coach Matt Rhule. His class included a number of the most important contributors to this year’s Championship squad, including Terrel Bernard, Jalen Pitre, Trestan Ebner, Xavier Newman, and Abram Smith, as well as foundational members that helped lead us to where we are today in Charlie Brewer and James Lynch. Sneed came to Baylor during a tumultuous time, and he didn’t have to, he had offers from places like Ole Miss, TCU, and even Alabama (he was recruited at Bama by a guy named Billy Napier). The 2017 class was a special group of players who decided to be forces of change, and looked at Baylor as a program that they could help rebuild. I don’t believe Baylor has the hardware it has today without Sneed. We will forever appreciate the work these men did to restore Baylor Football to what we all knew it could be.

Losing Sneed isn’t great. He’s tough. He’s good. And, he played every week with a passion, even if the ball wasn’t always coming his way. His family was always visible and supportive at games, being one of the most positive groups you’ll ever see in the Baylor fanbase. Even though this loss isn’t fun, I’ll be the first to say RJ has given everything to Baylor. There is absolutely nothing more you could ask from any player than to come in, play hard, earn your degree, and represent the university with class and grace. RJ has done that, and then some, in my opinion. No matter where he lands, I will always consider Sneed a Bear, a true member of #BGOD, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store both in football and his education at his next stop. God speed RJ, and Sic ‘Em wherever you end up.