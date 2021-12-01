Baylor’s 2022 Football Schedule Released

It appears the Big 12 finalized its conference slate for next season (2022), allowing each of the conference’s schools to release/announce their individual schedules. Baylor’s is as follows:

In case that’s difficult to see at the bottom there, you can either click the link to BaylorBears.com (above, not this one) or I can tell you.

We kick things off with a home game against Louisiana Tech, which is introducing new head coach Sonny Cumbie as I write this sentence. That will make it two home games in a row spanning two seasons against a Sonny Cumbie offense. We then go to Provo for the first time since 1984, and I’m guessing it’s changed a bit. That will be the first of what should be many trips to Provo, and though it feels like a conference game, it is not. We then come back home for Texas State before opening the Big 12 schedule in Ames against Iowa State and welcoming Oklahoma State back to Waco. We then get an off week before traveling to Morgantown for a Thursday night game, getting Kansas at home (which can be tricky these days, or so I hear), back-to-back road trips to Lubbock and Norman, and back-to-back home games against KSU and TCU, which just hired its new coach yesterday in Sonny Dykes. That’s right, we will play two games next season against teams with head coaches named Sonny. Finally, we conclude the regular season against Texas in Austin on November 26, assuming they haven’t figured out a way to Lincoln Riley all of us before then.

I’m not going to make any huge pronouncements about what to expect in these games since we simply don’t know. We do know that Baylor went 7-0 this season in home games that included Oklahoma and Texas, and even if the Sooners don’t have a new head coach as we sit here today, going to Norman is never an easy trip. Neither is Morgantown in our brief experience thus far, nor is Ames, where we’ve lost our last two games. If Matt Campbell is still leading the Cyclones at that point, we should consider bringing Jim Grobe with us on the trip since he is the last Baylor coach to win a game in Ames.

One last thing—I would probably go ahead and pencil in that October 22 game against Kansas as Homecoming. That seems like an absolute lock. If you can, make hotel and other reservations now just to get a jump on things.