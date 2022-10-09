 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baylor Opens as 3-Point Favorite over West Virginia on Thursday Night in Morgantown

The Bears have never won at West Virginia.

By Mark C. Moore
/ new
NCAA Football: West Virginia at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears take the field on Thursday night at 6 PM CT, and Vegas has the Bears as a very slight favorite on the road in what should be a pretty crazy atmosphere (because they all are in Morgantown). From CircaSports:

This is consistent with VegasInsider.com, which has just a few lines at this point but also says Baylor -3 (or -3.5 according to FanDuel). The total is 54.5 at this point. The Mountaineers are 2-3 (0-2) this season with a head coach (Neal Brown) that is widely considered to be on the hot seat and with whom WVU fans seem upset, to say the least.

In other Big 12 (and adjacent) news, somehow Oklahoma is a 9-point favorite over Kansas, a number that should come down very quickly, and we have the following lines (per Circa, above):

  • UCF (-28) vs Temple (Thursday at 6:00 PM, ESPN)
  • BYU (-2) vs Arkansas (2:30 PM, ESPN)
  • Oklahoma (-9) vs Kansas (11:00 AM, ESPN2)
  • TCU (-2) vs Oklahoma State (2:30 PM, ABC)
  • Texas (-13) vs Iowa State (11:00 AM, ABC)

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...