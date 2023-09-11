UCF Starting QB John Rhys Plumlee Out “Several Weeks,” Possibly for Baylor Game

Baylor makes its first-ever trip to Central Florida (the school, not the place) in a little over two weeks to play new conference mate UCF on Saturday, September 30, and might face the Knights’ backup QB whenever we get there. According to various reports today, starting QB John Rhys Plumlee was injured in UCF’s game on Saturday and will miss “several weeks,” which may include our game, although that is not immediately clear.

With Plumlee down, Timmy McClain, a transfer from South Florida, will reportedly take the reins of Gus Malzahn’s offense. More on this as it develops, and while you never want to celebrate an injury of any kind, considering how well Plumlee has played in that system since getting to UCF, this would probably not be a bad thing for us in any facet.