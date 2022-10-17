Baylor vs. Texas Tech Set for 6:30 PM Kickoff in Lubbock

Baylor’s October 29 game against Texas Tech has officially been scheduled for a 6:30 PM kickoff per the Big 12’s latest release about the schedule that day:

Kick times and TV networks for the #Big12FB games on 10/29 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1Z9E6YY2YH — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 17, 2022

This would be Baylor’s fourth night/evening game of the season after Albany, BYU, and West Virginia, the last two of which were obviously losses. You can imagine that Texas Tech will be fired up for this one behind the hypemaster himself, Joey McGuire, and there are a number of indications that the game has already sold out. Like Baylor, Texas Tech is 3-3 (1-2) on the season, their conference win being over Texas with losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

Let’s hope we can generate some positive momentum this week against Kansas going into that game.