Baylor vs. Texas — Black Friday Game Thread

The Bears hope to finish the regular season strong against the Longhorns on a Friday morning in Austin.

By Mark C. Moore
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 TCU at Baylor Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is your game thread for today, so enjoy! Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving yesterday and that our Bears come out strong against the Longhorns in Austin this morning.

Also, a gif!

Oh, and Gavin Holmes is back for this game per some tweets showing him suited up and working out. He missed nearly all of the TCU game with an undisclosed injury.

The game is on ESPN, and the Bears are 9.5-point underdogs as of this moment.

