Baylor vs. Oklahoma GAME THREAD!!

Baylor Bears. Oklahoma Sooners. 2pm. ESPN+ (whyyyyyyyyy). Let’s do this thing.
Cody did a Q&A!
The Crew did a Podcast!
...and I forgot to do a show notes post for it. Here’s the show:
Game Predictions!
With Mark out of pocket, we’re all doing our best, okay? Here are the crew’s predictions for the game:
- Cody Orr: Baylor 31, Oklahoma 28
- Mark: Oklahoma 38, Baylor 31
- Mattisbear: Baylor 41, Oklahoma 31
- Peter Pope: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 27
- Pocketchange: Baylor 45, Oklahoma 24
- Joe Goodman: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 21
- Jed Johnson: Baylor 49, Oklahoma 28
- Willdb26: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 21
- BearNTex: Baylor 42, Oklahoma 31
- DEppsRightSteps: Baylor 31, Oklahoma 28
- Jenna Patteson: Baylor 41, Oklahoma 28
- Noelle Kakimoto: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 24
NO WATCH PARTY
We thought there was going to be a watch party, but we were lied to. Stupid ESPN+.
