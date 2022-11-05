Baylor vs. Oklahoma GAME THREAD!!

Baylor Bears. Oklahoma Sooners. 2pm. ESPN+ (whyyyyyyyyy). Let’s do this thing.

Cody did a Q&A!

The Crew did a Podcast!

...and I forgot to do a show notes post for it. Here’s the show:

Game Predictions!

With Mark out of pocket, we’re all doing our best, okay? Here are the crew’s predictions for the game:

Cody Orr: Baylor 31, Oklahoma 28

Mark: Oklahoma 38, Baylor 31

Mattisbear: Baylor 41, Oklahoma 31

Peter Pope: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 27

Pocketchange: Baylor 45, Oklahoma 24

Joe Goodman: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 21

Jed Johnson: Baylor 49, Oklahoma 28

Willdb26: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 21

BearNTex: Baylor 42, Oklahoma 31

DEppsRightSteps: Baylor 31, Oklahoma 28

Jenna Patteson: Baylor 41, Oklahoma 28

Noelle Kakimoto: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 24

NO WATCH PARTY

We thought there was going to be a watch party, but we were lied to. Stupid ESPN+.

Sic ‘em Bears.