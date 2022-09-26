Baylor LB Bryson Jackson Named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Bryson Jackson received some much-deserved recognition from the Big 12 today in being named Co-Defensive Player of the Week after a 4-tackle, 2-sack, and 2-tackle for loss effort in the win over Iowa State on Saturday. Jackson joins true freshman Richard Reese as Baylor Big 12 weekly honorees this season; Reese was named Newcomer of the Week after the game against Texas State.

Dave Aranda’s press conference is going on right now, and he happened to praised Jackson just a few minutes ago, saying that he seems to have found his niche as a pass rusher, something Baylor has sorely needed.

Here is one of Jackson’s two sacks from the game:

Bryson Jackson wins with speed, my goodness pic.twitter.com/sAZYpUgUqP — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 24, 2022

And from a different angle:

Baylor's pass rush has largely been lackluster to start the year as guys aren't winning their 1v1s enough. Bryson Jackson just absolute WINS here, watch him perfectly execute that inside hand swat. Awesome stuff. Pure speed and technique. pic.twitter.com/aaOSUzRtxs — Travis Roeder (@Travis_Roeder) September 25, 2022

Baylor will be depending on Bryson to continue to show out from his LB spot as we get deeper into Big 12 play. Congrats for the recognition!