Baylor LB Bryson Jackson Named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Jackson dominated the second half against ISU with 2 huge sacks.

Ohio v Iowa State Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

Bryson Jackson received some much-deserved recognition from the Big 12 today in being named Co-Defensive Player of the Week after a 4-tackle, 2-sack, and 2-tackle for loss effort in the win over Iowa State on Saturday. Jackson joins true freshman Richard Reese as Baylor Big 12 weekly honorees this season; Reese was named Newcomer of the Week after the game against Texas State.

Dave Aranda’s press conference is going on right now, and he happened to praised Jackson just a few minutes ago, saying that he seems to have found his niche as a pass rusher, something Baylor has sorely needed.

Here is one of Jackson’s two sacks from the game:

And from a different angle:

Baylor will be depending on Bryson to continue to show out from his LB spot as we get deeper into Big 12 play. Congrats for the recognition!

