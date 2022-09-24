Baylor vs. Iowa State—GAME DAY / GAME THREAD | Links, Notes, Tweets, Schedule

MATCHUP: #9 Baylor Bears (2-1, 0-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (3-0, 0-0)
LOCATION: Ames, Iowa
ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears at Iowa State Cyclones 2022
OPPONENT’S SB NATION BLOG: Wide Right Natty Lite (WRNL)
SPREAD: ISU -2.5 (opened at Baylor -2 on Sunday), O/U 45.5
TV COVERAGE: ESPN2, 11:00 AM CT
UNIFORM: BAYLOR IN GREEN/WHITE/WHITE, IOWA STATE IN WHITE/RED/WHITE.
People seem to really be enjoying the Virtual Watch Parties, so we’re doing it again! Join Joe, Deonte, Cody, and the rest of the crew when the Virtual Watch Party kicks off a half-hour before kickoff (so 10:30 AM, or a little under one hour from now).
GAME TRAILER:
Until. It. Breaks.— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 23, 2022
4 |
Narrated by @MSing50official#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/a2nzBeREbG
TV SCHEDULE TODAY:
Here it is in all its glory: Betting Bible from @ActionNetworkHQ. Picks, analysis & everything you need to know about today’s glorious college football schedule https://t.co/ry6MkeTEWe pic.twitter.com/rhW4pEfsJo— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2022
BIG 12 SCHEDULE:
We’re using this as the Game Thread AND Game Day Thread for today since we are an 11 AM kick. Thus, the rest of the Big 12 plays as follows with current lines:
- Baylor at Iowa State (-2.5) 11:00 ESPN2
- TCU (-2) at SMU 11:00 ESPNU
- Kansas (-7) vs. Duke 11:00 FS1
- Texas (-7) at Texas Tech 2:30 ESPN
- Kansas State at Oklahoma (-13.5) 7:00 ESPN
TWEETS TWEETS TWEETS TWEETS:
— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 24, 2022
⏰ 11:00 a.m.
Iowa State
ESPN2
https://t.co/T7ejuuhLJO #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/xV3dJz1CrZ
Game 4️⃣ Captains#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/ncEotJNAp8— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 24, 2022
I think this is the third game this season that Ika has been a captain.
#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/OsWmhW4jn1— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 24, 2022
Per @TS_Sportsbook's @ZachALucas on BAY-IOWAST: Iowa State from -1 to -2.5 early in week, still -2.5. 56% of tickets on Baylor, 64% of money on Iowa State.— Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) September 24, 2022
"Pros vs Joes. Pros on Iowa State."
Total from 44.5 to 45 to 45.5, now 45. 57% of tickets/62% of money on Over.
