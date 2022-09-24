Baylor vs. Iowa State—GAME DAY / GAME THREAD | Links, Notes, Tweets, Schedule

MATCHUP: #9 Baylor Bears (2-1, 0-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (3-0, 0-0)

LOCATION: Ames, Iowa

ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears at Iowa State Cyclones 2022

OPPONENT’S SB NATION BLOG: Wide Right Natty Lite (WRNL)

SPREAD: ISU -2.5 (opened at Baylor -2 on Sunday), O/U 45.5

TV COVERAGE: ESPN2, 11:00 AM CT

UNIFORM: BAYLOR IN GREEN/WHITE/WHITE, IOWA STATE IN WHITE/RED/WHITE.

People seem to really be enjoying the Virtual Watch Parties, so we’re doing it again! Join Joe, Deonte, Cody, and the rest of the crew when the Virtual Watch Party kicks off a half-hour before kickoff (so 10:30 AM, or a little under one hour from now).

Here it is in all its glory: Betting Bible from @ActionNetworkHQ⁩. Picks, analysis & everything you need to know about today’s glorious college football schedule https://t.co/ry6MkeTEWe pic.twitter.com/rhW4pEfsJo — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2022

BIG 12 SCHEDULE:

We’re using this as the Game Thread AND Game Day Thread for today since we are an 11 AM kick. Thus, the rest of the Big 12 plays as follows with current lines:

Baylor at Iowa State (-2.5) 11:00 ESPN2

TCU (-2) at SMU 11:00 ESPNU

Kansas (-7) vs. Duke 11:00 FS1

Texas (-7) at Texas Tech 2:30 ESPN

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-13.5) 7:00 ESPN

I think this is the third game this season that Ika has been a captain.