Albany v Baylor

Baylor vs. Iowa State—GAME DAY / GAME THREAD | Links, Notes, Tweets, Schedule

The Bears and Cyclones kick off in a little over an hour.

By Mark C. Moore
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

MATCHUP: #9 Baylor Bears (2-1, 0-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (3-0, 0-0)
LOCATION: Ames, Iowa
ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears at Iowa State Cyclones 2022
OPPONENT’S SB NATION BLOG: Wide Right Natty Lite (WRNL)
PODCASTS: OurDailyPodcast | Please Bear With Me | Bear Den | Locked on Baylor | Between Two Bears
ODB QUICK HITTER: ISU.
ODB FIRST LOOK: Here.
ODB OPPONENT Q&A: Here.
COLLEGEFOOTBALLDATA.COM TEAM PAGES: Baylor | Iowa State
WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCE: ISU
GAME NOTES (INCLUDING DEPTH CHART): ISU.
BAYLORBEARS.COM PREVIEW: ISU.
SPREAD: ISU -2.5 (opened at Baylor -2 on Sunday), O/U 45.5
TV COVERAGE: ESPN2, 11:00 AM CT
UNIFORM: BAYLOR IN GREEN/WHITE/WHITE, IOWA STATE IN WHITE/RED/WHITE.

VIRTUAL WATCH PARTY:

People seem to really be enjoying the Virtual Watch Parties, so we’re doing it again! Join Joe, Deonte, Cody, and the rest of the crew when the Virtual Watch Party kicks off a half-hour before kickoff (so 10:30 AM, or a little under one hour from now).

GAME TRAILER:

TV SCHEDULE TODAY:

BIG 12 SCHEDULE:

We’re using this as the Game Thread AND Game Day Thread for today since we are an 11 AM kick. Thus, the rest of the Big 12 plays as follows with current lines:

  • Baylor at Iowa State (-2.5) 11:00 ESPN2
  • TCU (-2) at SMU 11:00 ESPNU
  • Kansas (-7) vs. Duke 11:00 FS1
  • Texas (-7) at Texas Tech 2:30 ESPN
  • Kansas State at Oklahoma (-13.5) 7:00 ESPN

TWEETS TWEETS TWEETS TWEETS:

I think this is the third game this season that Ika has been a captain.

