Baylor Currently a 2-Point Favorite at Iowa State

The Bears go on the road for the second time this year and are currently slight favorites against the Cyclones.

By Mark C. Moore
/ new
Albany v Baylor Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

There are some conflicting sources out there right now with numbers that haven’t been updated completely across the board, and it appears that Baylor will go into this week as a something like a 1 or 2-point favorite on the road against Iowa State. VegasInsider.com, where I typically look for these things, has the VI Consensus as ISU -1, but the most recent number on the board is from FanDuel, which has Baylor -1.5. Circa Sportsbook, which I retweeted earlier, has Baylor -2 (or had, could have moved since then):

We will use Circa’s numbers for consistency across the board. Other lines of note from that graphic:

As you can tell, this is the first full week of conference games, so there are a lot of interesting matchups here. Looking at last week’s lines, as far as I can tell, only Kansas State failed to cover among the Big 12 favorites, since they actually lost their game to Tulane.

