Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Scheduled for 11 AM Kickoff in Ames

That’s two 11 AM games in a row with Texas State on Saturday kicking off in the morning, as well.

By Mark C. Moore
Kansas Jayhawks v Iowa State Cyclones Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The Big 12 has released some of the game times for next week’s slate, and the Baylor game against Iowa State in Ames next Saturday has been given one of the early kicks. The game will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU depending on how the games this week go.

Also in this release of interest is that Duke vs. Kansas has gotten the early kick on FS1, probably as a result of their big win this past weekend in Morgantown, and the Texas vs. Texas Tech game in Lubbock will be at 2:30 PM CT on either ABC or ESPN. That’s an interesting one for mid-afternoon, and since Ewers won’t play in that game after the announcement of his injury yesterday, maybe something Texas Tech can win. Very intriguing.

