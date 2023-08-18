2023 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: TCU

Opponent: TCU

Nickname: Horned Frogs

Kickoff: November 18th

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)

Conference: Big 12

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes (entering 2nd season)

Last Year’s Record: 13-2 (9-1 Big 12)

Notable Outcomes: Beat Baylor 29-28; lost to Kansas State in overtime 31-28; lost to Georgia, 65-7

Key Losses: Max Duggan, QB; Kendre Miller, RB; Quentin Johnston, WR

Key Returners: Johnny Hodges, LB; Mark Perry, S; Jamoi Hodge, LB

Strength: Linebacker. TCU returns two of its three starting linebackers from a year ago, including their number one and number three leading tacklers in Johnny Hodges and Jamoi Hodge. The middle of the defense should be pretty solid for the Horned Frogs this year.

Weakness: Running back. TCU has to replace its top three rushers from last year: Kendre Miller, Emari Demercado, and quarterback Max Duggan. That’s a tall order when projected starter Emani Bailey only amassed 250 yards a season ago. Add on that the Horned Frogs only return two offensive linemen, and the running game could take a big step back this year.

Way Too Early Prediction: TCU had a historic run last year (that still ultimately ended in no Big 12 championship and the most lopsided bowl loss in history). However, the Horned Frogs have a lot of gaps to fill if they want to be anywhere close to the level of team they were last year. Offensively, they need to replace their quarterback, their top three rushers, their best wide receiver, and the majority of their offensive line. Head coach Sonny Dykes brought in Kendal Briles to be co-offensive coordinator alongside A.J. Ricker. Whether or not that move can help offset a depleted roster remains to be seen. Defensively, TCU returns more starters but TCU’s defense was... surprisingly lackluster last season, ranking 95th in total defense. So I think the Horned Frogs are in for a big step back: one that Baylor can take advantage of.

42-34 Baylor