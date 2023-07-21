2023 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Cincinnati

Opponent: Cincinnati

Nickname: Bearcats

Kickoff: October 21st

Location: Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

Conference: Big 12

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield (entering 1st season)

Last Year’s Record: 9-4

Notable Outcomes: Lost to Arkansas, 31-24; beat Indiana 45-24; lost to UCF 25-21

Key Losses: Ben Bryant, QB; Chuck McClelland, RB; Ty Van Fossen, LB

Key Returners: Dontay Corleone, DT; Jowon Briggs, DL; Gavin Gerhardt, C

Strength: Defensive Line. The Bearcats return three key pieces to their defensive line: Jowon Briggs, Malik Vann, and Dontay Corleone. According to Pro Football Focus, Corleone was the highest graded defensive player in the country last season. So the Bearcats will certainly have a strong line to anchor the rest of their defense.

Weakness: Running back. I could’ve said just about any position other than defensive line, because the departure of Luke Fickell left the cupboards bare. But running back looks to be particularly weak for the Bearcats. Their top two returning rushers didn’t even combine for 500 yards last year. They have to replace Chuck McClelland who did the lionshare of last season’s work, amassing 849 yards.

Way Too Early Prediction: Cincinnati has been one of the best non-Power Five programs in recent years. But now that they make the jump up to the Big 12, they are going to be a totally new look team with a new coach and almost entirely fresh roster. The Bearcats only return five starters on both sides of the ball by my count. So new coach Scott Satterfield has his work cut out for him. While Cincinnati is still positioned for long term success, I think this first year is going to be particularly difficult. Baylor should be able to snag a road win here.

31-17 Baylor