Report: BYU Down Top 2 Receivers in Week 2

BYU will apparently be without Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney when the Cougars welcome the Baylor Bears on Saturday night, as reported by Pete Thamel.

— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 9, 2022

Nacua suffered an injury in Week 1 at South Florida, and exited the game early. Romney’s injury has yet to be disclosed.

There was speculation that Nacua would play, even if not 100%.

Injuries are the worst part of football, and I personally wish Baylor could have faced a full-strength BYU team. This leaves BYU without its two most potent offensive weapons and drastically shifts the complexion of how the Baylor defense will look to limit that passing attack.

In last year’s contest, Nacua and Romney combined for 258 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns. In last week’s game vs USF, Nacua tallied 76 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns before exiting in the first quarter.