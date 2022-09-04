Baylor Currently a 2.5-Point Underdog at BYU

Per VegasInsider.com, which I like to use because it pulls lines from a number of different on-shore and off-shore books and oddsmakers, the Baylor Bears are currently a 2.5-point underdog for Saturday night’s ranked matchup against BYU. The Cougars were #25 this past week, but that will assuredly change tomorrow coming off their 50-21 win over USF yesterday. They finally got their revenge on Gerry Bohanon, who went 17/30 passing for 172 yards and an INT in that game.

If you ascribe to the view that playing at home equates to 3 points in your favor in a spread, being a 2.5-point underdog means you are actually the slightest of favorites. That is simplistic and lacks nuance, but it is instructive, generally. The line opened, per VI, at BYU -3, although we don’t know when that happened. Currently, only one book (Fanduel) has a line on this game, so we could see some movement as others post. The O/U is 52.5.

In other Big 12 news, Fanduel also has lines for the following, including an eye-grabber in Austin:

Early week 2 #Big12 lines (via @FanDuel):



UCF -4.5 vs Louisville

Texas +17.5 vs Alabama

KState -9.5 vs Mizzu

ISU +3.5 @ Iowa

Houston -3.5 @ Texas Tech

WVU -16.5 vs Kansas

OSU -10.5 vs ASU

BYU -2.5 vs Baylor — The Ten12 Network (@Ten12Network) September 4, 2022

Start talking to your kids now about a potentially frisky Kansas being a closer dog to West Virginia than Texas, to Alabama.

We will, of course, continue to monitor this and other lines as the week develops!