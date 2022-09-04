 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baylor Currently a 2.5-Point Underdog at BYU

The Bears are a close underdog on the road in game 2 of the 2022 season.

By Mark C. Moore
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Per VegasInsider.com, which I like to use because it pulls lines from a number of different on-shore and off-shore books and oddsmakers, the Baylor Bears are currently a 2.5-point underdog for Saturday night’s ranked matchup against BYU. The Cougars were #25 this past week, but that will assuredly change tomorrow coming off their 50-21 win over USF yesterday. They finally got their revenge on Gerry Bohanon, who went 17/30 passing for 172 yards and an INT in that game.

If you ascribe to the view that playing at home equates to 3 points in your favor in a spread, being a 2.5-point underdog means you are actually the slightest of favorites. That is simplistic and lacks nuance, but it is instructive, generally. The line opened, per VI, at BYU -3, although we don’t know when that happened. Currently, only one book (Fanduel) has a line on this game, so we could see some movement as others post. The O/U is 52.5.

In other Big 12 news, Fanduel also has lines for the following, including an eye-grabber in Austin:

Start talking to your kids now about a potentially frisky Kansas being a closer dog to West Virginia than Texas, to Alabama.

We will, of course, continue to monitor this and other lines as the week develops!

