Baylor vs. BYU — GAME DAY — Links, Notes, Tweets, ROLL CALL

MATCHUP: #9 Baylor Bears (1-0, 0-0) vs. #21 BYU Cougars (1-0, N/A)

LOCATION: Provo, Utah

SPREAD: BYU -3 (opened at -3), O/U 53.5

TV COVERAGE: ESPN, 9:15 CT

UNIFORM: Green/white/green. BYU is going with all blue.

You have to sacrifice, you have to have integrity, you have to have character.



2 | #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/sPsDqOEXae — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 10, 2022

I really enjoyed when SBNation had these (shoutout to Jason Kirk), and you can use this to plan your CFB Saturday, which will end LATE tonight with our game (unless you’re a true sicko that is going to watch that Mississippi State-Arizona game).

Buckle up! Your one stop for everything college football from ⁦@ActionNetworkHQ⁩ from noon to early Sunday morning https://t.co/7DPAenyqLG pic.twitter.com/jlEdh1cUCx — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2022

WEATHER UPDATE:

I’ve said this in every thread this week, but the weather today should be just amazing. Here’s the latest from Wunderground.com for Provo, Utah.

Last reminder that we are trying something new here at ODB for this week's game with a Virtual Watch Party through the Playback app.

Nothing new to report from the game prep once the news that Nacua and Romney reportedly won’t play broke yesterday afternoon. I will note that I was at an event last night where Mack Rhoades spoke, and he referenced that, specifically, so it would not appear to be a head-fake/false report.

3 Keys to the Game:

Start Fast/Strong. The BYU crowd is going to be nuts for this game tonight. They are announcing a sellout, and this is a revenge game for them after getting embarrassed a bit last year. Baylor needs to come out strong and assert its will to take the crowd out of the game. RUN. THE BALL. At that same event last night, Rhoades talked about how the OL did not perform up to the standards they set, and the running game was not there early against Albany. A repeat performance against BYU would force Shapen to make too many plays. He may be able to do it, but it’s not ideal. STAY FOCUSED. Road games in hostile environments are different, and even if I am being a little fast/loose with the word “hostile” to use it about BYU fans—they have been anything but, as far as I’ve heard—you get what I mean. I thought it was really interesting that the team did not travel to Provo until yesterday afternoon at around 2 PM, which is in-keeping with their routine but somewhat unusual for a trip like this. Clearly, the coaching staff is concerned about keeping the team focused on what they can control.

Feeling especially @BaylorProud at BYU’s campus. They kindly played That Good Old Baylor Line on their bell tower today! Truly great hospitality! pic.twitter.com/myKyeOzWJZ — Craig Willie (@hashtagWillie) September 9, 2022

Idea on what to call the Baylor/BYU game.



THE PROSPERITY GOSPEL pic.twitter.com/X7QBAI6mYS — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) September 10, 2022

Baylor Football Fans



To @BUFootball and our fellow Baylor fans making the trip to Provo this weekend. We look forward to seeing you in LES. Safe travels and we’ll see you soon. @Baylor pic.twitter.com/yE22Hnaete — Total Blue Sports (@TotalBlueSports) September 9, 2022

My weekly freelance spots on @KSLcomSports



#21 BYU vs. #9 Baylorhttps://t.co/tZiJCYNIhZ



#13 Utah vs. Southern Utahhttps://t.co/Gpfyb1TXVy — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 10, 2022