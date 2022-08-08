TedVid’s New 2022 Baylor Football Hype Video Is Here

One thing that will reliably bring me out of my shell: a new hype video worth posting. And we have one, courtesy of our old friend Ted Harrison (@TedVid on Twitter, throw him a follow if you haven’t already). Let’s dive right in:

That’s the good stuff.

Baylor, of course, starts the season in a little under four weeks against Albany in Waco with, thankfully, a 7 PM kick. Our entire schedule is below:

Baylor 2022 Football Schedule ﻿G Date Day School H/A Opponent Conf ﻿G Date Day School H/A Opponent Conf 1 3-Sep-22 Sat Baylor H Albany Non-Major 2 10-Sep-22 Sat Baylor A BYU Ind 3 17-Sep-22 Sat Baylor H Texas State Sun Belt 4 24-Sep-22 Sat Baylor A Iowa State Big 12 5 1-Oct-22 Sat Baylor H Oklahoma State Big 12 6 13-Oct-22 Thu Baylor A West Virginia Big 12 7 22-Oct-22 Sat Baylor H Kansas Big 12 8 29-Oct-22 Sat Baylor A Texas Tech Big 12 9 5-Nov-22 Sat Baylor A Oklahoma Big 12 10 12-Nov-22 Sat Baylor H Kansas State Big 12 11 19-Nov-22 Sat Baylor H Texas Christian Big 12 12 25-Nov-22 Fri Baylor A Texas Big 12

I’m always looking for an embeddable schedule format with the helmets/logos, so if you find one, please let me know.