TedVid’s New 2022 Baylor Football Hype Video Is Here

One thing that will reliably bring me out of my shell: a new hype video worth posting. And we have one, courtesy of our old friend Ted Harrison (@TedVid on Twitter, throw him a follow if you haven’t already). Let’s dive right in:
Play it forward— Ted Harrison (@tedvid) August 8, 2022
2022 @BUFootball Hype Video #SicEm pic.twitter.com/KNDHtG0L6z
That’s the good stuff.
Baylor, of course, starts the season in a little under four weeks against Albany in Waco with, thankfully, a 7 PM kick. Our entire schedule is below:
Baylor 2022 Football Schedule
|G
|Date
|Day
|School
|H/A
|Opponent
|Conf
|G
|Date
|Day
|School
|H/A
|Opponent
|Conf
|1
|3-Sep-22
|Sat
|Baylor
|H
|Albany
|Non-Major
|2
|10-Sep-22
|Sat
|Baylor
|A
|BYU
|Ind
|3
|17-Sep-22
|Sat
|Baylor
|H
|Texas State
|Sun Belt
|4
|24-Sep-22
|Sat
|Baylor
|A
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|5
|1-Oct-22
|Sat
|Baylor
|H
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|6
|13-Oct-22
|Thu
|Baylor
|A
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|7
|22-Oct-22
|Sat
|Baylor
|H
|Kansas
|Big 12
|8
|29-Oct-22
|Sat
|Baylor
|A
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|9
|5-Nov-22
|Sat
|Baylor
|A
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|10
|12-Nov-22
|Sat
|Baylor
|H
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|11
|19-Nov-22
|Sat
|Baylor
|H
|Texas Christian
|Big 12
|12
|25-Nov-22
|Fri
|Baylor
|A
|Texas
|Big 12
I’m always looking for an embeddable schedule format with the helmets/logos, so if you find one, please let me know.
