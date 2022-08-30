2022 Baylor Football Single Digit Numbers Awarded

One of the more beloved and recent traditions in Baylor football appears to be continuing into the 2022 season. Started during the Matt Rhule era, and continuing with Dave Aranda, Baylor Football hands out single digit jersey numbers to the “toughest, hardest-working, most-competitive players” on the team. The recipients are decided through a vote done by their peers on the team, and are not guaranteed year over year (or game over game as we have seen in the past). Baylor fans know when they see a player wearing a single digit on the field, that player is in rare air amongst their teammates.

As the offseason has come to a close, and the team is officially preparing for their week 1 opponent, Albany, it appears the recipients of the single digit number award have been decided. Locked on Baylor Host and writer for Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Bears Drake Toll announced Monday night the single digit list as decided by the team.

breaking:



per a source, baylor has dished out the single digits for the 2022 football season.



0 Craig Williams

2 Matt Jones

3 Mark Milton

4 Christian Morgan

5 Dillon Doyle

6 Gavin Holmes

7 Bryson Jackson

8 Ben Sims

9 TJ Franklin#sicem — locked on baylor drake c. toll (@drakectoll) August 30, 2022

The number 1 appears to still be undecided, so we should see some news in the near future on who will take Trestan Ebner’s number from 2021. Currently, 3 players will have repeat seasons in the single digits, with Christian Morgan (4), Dillon Doyle (5), and Gavin Holmes (6) all retaining their 2021 numbers. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams will take the number 0 that was vacated by RJ Sneed when he transferred to Colorado in the offseason, Matt Jones (2), Mark Milton (3), Bryson Jackson (7), Ben Sims (8), and TJ Franklin (9) will replace Terrel Bernard, Raleigh Texada, Abram Smith, Jalen Pitre, and Tyquan Thornton respectively after each of them graduated or moved on to their professional football careers. The single digits are once again represented by a group of tough, competitive players that Baylor fans have grown to love.

Who do you think should take the final single digit available for 2022?