Bowl Bound: Baylor Accepts Armed Forces Bowl Bid

As bowl matchups were announced yesterday, the Armed Forces Bowl made it official: Baylor will face Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

The Bears and Falcons will meet in Fort Worth...big deep sigh here... at Amon G. Carter Stadium on December 22nd.

This is the 20th Anniversary of the Armed Forces Bowl and the first meeting between these two teams since 1977.

Air Force brings a 9-3 Mountain West record along with a potent rushing attack. Falcons running back Brad Roberts tallied a school-record 1,612 rushing yards along with 15 touchdowns.

Air Force is 1-4 in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Sic ‘Em Bears!