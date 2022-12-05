Bowl Bound: Baylor Accepts Armed Forces Bowl Bid

As bowl matchups were announced yesterday, the Armed Forces Bowl made it official: Baylor will face Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
WE HAVE A MATCHUP Get ready to see @BUFootball and @AF_Football— LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) December 4, 2022
battle it out in Fort Worth, TX at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. Get your tickets now!
: https://t.co/TKmIZIxTs2#BowlForTheBrave x #SICEM x #FLYFIGHTWIN pic.twitter.com/ks0selXyd1
The Bears and Falcons will meet in Fort Worth...big deep sigh here... at Amon G. Carter Stadium on December 22nd.
This is the 20th Anniversary of the Armed Forces Bowl and the first meeting between these two teams since 1977.
: Fort Worth, TX and the @ArmedForcesBowl— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 4, 2022
https://t.co/PKTLTM3cWH#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/CrXbjtgHeR
Air Force brings a 9-3 Mountain West record along with a potent rushing attack. Falcons running back Brad Roberts tallied a school-record 1,612 rushing yards along with 15 touchdowns.
Air Force is 1-4 in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Sic ‘Em Bears!
Loading comments...