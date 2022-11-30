Kyron Drones to enter Transfer Portal

Baylor backup QB Kyron Drones announced on twitter Wednesday that he will be entering the transfer portal. Drones will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. In his statement, Drones thanked Baylor for everything they have done for him, and said that a return to the Bears was a possibility.

Drones was a 4-star recruit out of Shadow Creek High School in the Houston area. He won the Texas state title with Shadow Creek as a junior, and was a highly recruited QB, receiving offers from a number of P5 schools including Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, and Georgia Tech. After redshirting his first year on campus, Drones sat behind Blake Shapen this season, who had some ups and downs with his QB play that had many Baylor fans desiring to see Drones get some playing time on the field. His only meaningful playing time came in Baylor’s 6th game of the season against West Virginia, when Shapen suffered an injury. Drones went 7/14 for 95 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. He added 2 rushes for 24 yards in what was a 43-40 loss for the Bears in Morgantown. After that, Drones did not see the field even in garbage time of games that were out of hand, such as the loss to Kansas State.

With superstar recruit Austin Novosad preparing to enroll early at Baylor, the QB room was set to be highly competitive for next year’s starting spot. But, Drones may feel ready to play right now and could be ready to look for a team with a spot open for a starting QB. It should also be noted that one of Drones key recruiters was Larry Fedora, who is no longer on the Baylor staff.

It will be interesting to see how the Baylor staff responds. Heading into the spring with only 2 rostered QBs in Novosad and Shapen is less than ideal, so if Drones does indeed choose a school other than Baylor, be on the lookout for the Bears to be active in the portal to grab another QB. Whichever way he decides to go, the right thing to do is to wish Drones all the best wherever he lands, and hope he finds success wherever that may be.